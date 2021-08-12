MIDDLETOWN, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The luxury townhome community of Heritage at Middletown in Middletown, NJ is selling at a rapid pace, with its final phase now open for sales. At present, only 40 homes remain in this wooded community by American Properties Realty, Inc.
"Heritage at Middletown is ideally located in one of the most desirable places to live in New Jersey," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "The area offers a highly rated school system, as well as nearby retail, dining and recreation. With our final phase now open, we invite you to act now to take advantage of historically low interest rates on the new home sites."
There are five floor plans to choose from at Heritage at Middletown, with three to four bedrooms, two and a half to three and a half baths and one or two car garages. Other features include nine foot ceilings on the first and second floors, open floorplans, master bedrooms with private bath and walk-in-closets and more. Pricing starts from the low $500's.
A community clubhouse is underway and will offer residents a fitness center, business center and lounge with kitchenette. A fire-pit, walking paths and two playgrounds are other amenities offered.
Heritage at Middletown is conveniently located off of Route 35 and just five miles from the Garden State Parkway. New York City commuters are just minutes from the Middletown and Red Bank NJ Transit® Train Station, as well as bus and ferry service to New York City.
The new townhome community is close to the Jersey Shore, as well as exciting shopping, dining and entertainment venues in downtown Red Bank. Recreation abounds in and around the community, especially at nearby Thompson Park and Dorsett Park (less than one mile away).
Heritage at Middletown families send their children to the highly sought- after Middletown Township Public School District, which is rated A- according to Niche.com.
"Middleton was voted the #1 safest small city in NJ for 2019 in a report by Frontpoint Security, and our community is truly great to be a part of, said Kelly Flanagan, Sales Manager. "I invite you to make an appointment so I can tour the beautiful model homes with you, show you the final phase with the best home sites in the community and tell you more about Heritage at Middletown."
Heritage at Middletown is located at 2507 Evans Lane in Middletown. To learn more, visit http://www.HeritageatMiddletown.com or call Kelly Flanagan at 732-533-5150 or email kflanagan@americanproperties.net.
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
Media Contact
Veronica DeCrescio, American Properties Realty Inc., +1 732-692-1392, vdecrescio@americanproperties.net
SOURCE American Properties Realty Inc.