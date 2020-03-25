NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of HF Foods Group Inc. ("HF Foods" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HFFG). Investors who purchased HF Foods securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hffg.
The investigation concerns whether HF Foods and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On March 23, 2020, Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that HF Foods engaged in "massive undisclosed related-party transactions," that shareholder money was "spent on exotic supercars," and that the Company had an "outrageous fundamental valuation." Following this news, HF Foods stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 23, 2020.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased HF Foods shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hffg. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
