PRINCETON, N.J., Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scholarly publishing technology provider HighWire, currently celebrating its 25th year of business, has expanded its global footprint with its first customer in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Medical Journal (SMJ).
SMJ is affiliated with the Medical Services Department (MSD) of the Ministry of Defense and Aviation (MODA), and is considered one of the most pioneering journals in the Middle East. HighWire is proud to have been selected to host its two open access journals, Saudi Medical Journal and Neurosciences Journal (NSJ). Neurosciences is a quarterly publication focusing on articles related to the nervous system, while Saudi Medical Journal has a broader remit and disseminates up-to-date medical information for healthcare professionals of various specialtie
s both locally and internationally.
Both journals will leverage JCore, HighWire's hosting platform designed by publishers for publishers. JCore puts site design front-and-center, while leveraging HighWire's long-standing strengths in promoting discoverability, accessibility, and user engagement.
The move comes following HighWire's acquisition by MPS Ltd, a leading global provider of platforms and content solutions for the digital world which was established as an Indian subsidiary of Macmillan (Holdings) Limited in 1970. MPS is headquartered in India and with seven offices across three continents.
"We are very excited to expand our global footprint with this new partnership with SMJ, a highly respected and advanced medical center, and HighWire's first client in Saudi Arabia," said Rahul Arora, CEO of HighWire. "HighWire has also recently signed our first customer in China, and we anticipate that the organization will continue to expand into new territories and geographies through the global backing of MPS."
"SMJ's mission is to disseminate and to promote clinical information that enriches knowledge both locally and internationally," said Meshael Al-Askar, Editorial Manager of Saudi Medical Journal, "Our new hosting through HighWire will enable us make our content more accessible and discoverable, helping us to dramatically expand our global reach and recognition."
Media Contact
Natalie Guest, HighWire, 1-888-849-9323, info@highwirepress.com
SOURCE HighWire