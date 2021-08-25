PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McGraw Hill and HighWire are pleased to announce a five-year renewal agreement to host McGraw Hill's AccessEngineering and AccessScience on HighWire's Scolaris platform. This means that Access Science will be migrating from an earlier version platform to Scolaris, HighWire's multi-content, future-facing platform.
Both publications will also leverage HighWire's identity management solution Sigma. HighWire has provided these services to McGraw Hill for over a decade.
McGraw Hill's AccessEngineering was the first client to adopt the Scolaris platform, and has continued to work jointly with HighWire to enhance the feature set and unique capabilities of the product.
McGraw Hill's AccessEngineering is an award-winning engineering reference and teaching platform that delivers world-renowned, interdisciplinary engineering content integrated with analytical teaching and learning tools. AccessScience is an authoritative and dynamic online resource that contains incisively written, high-quality reference material covering all major scientific disciplines.
"McGraw Hill is a valued strategic client for us," said Matt Pedersen, Vice President of Customer Solutions at HighWire. "They understand the importance of serving their community with solutions that support delivery of seamless user experience from login to broad dissemination. We love innovating with them, and we are very pleased to continue our relationship even longer term."
"We are fortunate to call HighWire our partners," said Lauren Sapira, Director of SciTech Digital Products at McGraw Hill. "We are excited, not just to extend our partnership five years into the future, but to ensure that AccessEngineering and AccessScience are leveraging the most forward looking HighWire tools, and we are doing that by migrating to Scolaris fully, as well as to Sigma for both sites."
About High Wire
HighWire is an industry-leading global provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions across all aspects of the publishing life cycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, analytics, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking.
HighWire was born out of Stanford University, shaped the early stages of digital scholarly publishing, and is now celebrating its 26th year since it was founded. This combination of deep domain publishing and academic expertise makes HighWire the technology partner of choice for the leading global commercial and academic publishers.
For more information, please visit highwirepress.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About McGraw Hill
McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.
Media Contact
Alison McGonagle-O'Connell, HighWire Press, 1-888-849-9323, info@highwirepress.com
SOURCE HighWire Press