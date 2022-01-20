MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holman, a global automotive services organization, and Electrada, a developer, owner, and operator of vehicle electrification infrastructure, announced today a groundbreaking strategic partnership designed to help North American fleet operators accelerate, scale, and seamlessly integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into their fleet mix. The innovative partnership offers fleet operators a turnkey, fully capitalized (vehicle and charging infrastructure) fleet management and performance-guaranteed electrification solution that allows organizations to simplify their transition to electric vehicles.
Through this partnership, Holman and ARI, the organization's fleet leasing and management division, will provide fleet management services, including vehicle supply chain logistics, for a wide range of electric vehicles and Electrada will streamline the installation of the necessary charging infrastructure. Additionally, key to this pioneering partnership, is the ability to provide a predictably-priced contract that eliminates the uncertainty of system performance, long-term energy cost risks, and capital investment requirements that often prevent organizations from adopting a robust fleet electrification program.
"Electric vehicles and the future of e-mobility remain top strategic priorities for Holman and ARI, and this partnership with Electrada is an exciting opportunity to strengthen our competencies in this rapidly evolving and increasingly impactful segment of the industry," said Emily Graham, Holman's Director of Sustainability. "EVs continue to generate a significant amount of interest as organizations look to integrate these vehicles into their fleet mix as part of their company's overall sustainability strategy. As we explore potential electrification projects with our customers, this partnership with Electrada virtually eliminates two of the biggest roadblocks companies typically face when integrating EVs into their fleet; infrastructure development and significant capital expenditures."
This partnership leverages ARI's industry-leading fleet management services and Electrada's charging station and utility expertise to seamlessly implement a comprehensive electrification strategy, providing long-term stability and generating permanent cost savings. This collaborative effort is designed to convert singular fleet sustainability initiatives into holistic, on-the-road strategies with tangible economic returns, fixed electricity pricing, and overall net savings for fleet operators across multiple vehicle classes and use cases.
The core attributes of this collaborative solution presented to fleet owners are simple:
- • Collaborative consultation to develop a holistic electrification solution that aligns with the organization's overall sustainability strategy
- • Thorough analysis of operating data to identify and prioritize vehicles suited to transition to EV units
- • Design-to-deployment, fully-capitalized and translated to simple, predictable monthly cost
- • Infrastructure performance, resilience, and support are guaranteed and future-proofed
- • Fleet operators realize cost-per-mile savings that validate conversion without risk of electricity volatility
- • Carbon-free fleet operations from power source to vehicle
"Fleet electrification merges two of the most complex and risk-laden sectors: mission critical transportation and electric power. Unlocking the tremendous potential to electrify fleets requires the application of proven expertise with innovative solutions and the commitment to invest in these solutions," said Kevin Kushman, CEO of Electrada. "We're honored to launch this collaboration with Holman, to whom fleet owners have entrusted the lifeblood of their commercial operations, to make this journey simple, secure and ROI-based."
This innovative approach to fleet electrification is built on the premise that organizations should not have to navigate potentially overwhelming logistical challenges such as vehicle sourcing, charging requirements, and infrastructure installation while also bearing the financial burden of converting to clean electric fuel in order to reduce their carbon footprint and serve their customers responsibly.
ARI, who currently manages more than 1.9 million vehicles, Holman, and Electrada anticipate initial scale projects will begin early this year, aligning with the unprecedented market demand for this comprehensive, seamless approach to fleet electrification. To learn more about this strategic partnership, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com and Electrada.com.
About Holman Enterprises
Holman Enterprises is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, our automotive-centric businesses include Holman Automotive, one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the U.S.; Holman Insurance Services, a commercial and consumer insurance services company; Holman Parts Distribution, a national distributor of OEM powertrain solutions and logistics leader; Auto Truck Group, a vehicle fabrication and upfitting business; Kargo Master, a manufacturer of truck and van productivity solutions; ARI, the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in North America; and Holman Strategic Ventures, Holman's corporate venture capital and innovation team. For additional information, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com.
About Electrada
Electrada is a Cincinnati-based developer, owner and operator of electric vehicle infrastructure and related energy assets, serving multiple transportation segments using its unique Electrification-as-a-Service solution. Electrada, founded in 2020 by energy, mobility and utility experts, is a BlackRock Real Assets portfolio company, established to build and support high-performance EV infrastructure across North America.
