MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holman Automotive, one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the United States, today announced the opening of an all-new, state-of-the-art facility that will be home to Jaguar San Diego and Land Rover San Diego. Located at 9320 Miramar Road in San Diego, California, the remarkable dealership features world-class showrooms and an extensive service center that will deliver an extraordinary experience to customers throughout the region.
"The new Jaguar Land Rover dealership in San Diego is absolutely stunning and is an impressive showcase for these two iconic luxury brands," said Brian Bates, CEO, Holman Automotive. "Customers can expect the same personalized attention and expertise that Holman is known for, in a spectacular retail environment that embodies the DNA of these distinguished vehicles."
The entirely new 214,000-square-foot facility includes five floors of new and pre-owned vehicles from Jaguar and Land Rover as well as an innovative service center with an indoor service drive, two first-class customer lounges, and ample parking. The dealership features Jaguar Land Rover's sophisticated ARCH design stylings, highlighted by simple elegance, contemporary colors, and rich wood tones.
Jaguar offers an exciting lineup of modern luxury vehicles that blend responsive performance with dramatic designs including the award-winning F-PACE SUV and cutting-edge I-PACE, the brand's first all-electric performance SUV. Built to handle any terrain, the Land Rover brand features the iconic Range Rover along with the all-new modern Defender which returned to the Land Rover lineup earlier this year.
The dealership is one of 16 locations in the country to earn the prestigious 2019/2020 Pinnacle Retailer Excellence Award. For additional information, please visit JaguarSanDiego.com or LandRoverSanDiego.com. To learn more about the entire Holman Automotive family of dealerships, visit HolmanAuto.com.
About Holman Automotive
Holman Automotive is one of the largest privately-owned dealership groups in the United States, with 40 dealership franchises representing 20 brands from the East Coast to the Pacific Northwest. Since opening in 1924 as a single Ford dealership, the Holman family has been dedicated to providing customers with exceptional experiences by focusing on building relationships and investing in people, a tradition that continues to this day. Holman Automotive is a part of the Holman Enterprises family of businesses.
Holman Enterprises is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, our automotive-centric businesses include Holman Automotive; Holman Insurance Services, a commercial and consumer insurance services company; Holman Parts Distribution, a national distributor of OEM powertrain solutions and logistics leader; Auto Truck Group, a vehicle fabrication and upfitting business; Kargo Master, a manufacturer of truck and van productivity solutions; ARI, the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in North America; and Holman Strategic Ventures, Holman's corporate venture capital and innovation team. For additional information, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com.
