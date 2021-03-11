MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holman Enterprises, a global automotive services organization, announced today the launch of an all-new, automotive, fleet, and mobility podcast, MOTIVE powered by Holman. The monthly podcast will examine the latest news and trends from across the automotive sector while also providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the industry, highlighting everything from the newest vehicles and ultra-luxury exotic cars to cutting-edge technology and fleet best practices.
"With the launch of MOTIVE, our goal is to explore the major topics and emerging trends relevant to the movement of people and goods," said Peter Nogalo, host of MOTIVE powered by Holman and Marketing Manager, Holman Enterprises. "The automotive industry as a whole is in the midst of remarkable innovation and along with that comes significant opportunity as well as a number of challenges both for businesses and consumers. We're looking forward to delving deeper into a wide-range of important themes and discussing how they will impact the future of mobility."
Each month, MOTIVE powered by Holman will feature the organization's automotive, fleet, and mobility experts along with special guests from across the industry sharing their perspective on key topics such as electrification, connectivity, and shared mobility to name just a few. The podcast will also recap recent automotive news, cover new model launches, and offer advice for navigating the rapidly evolving car buying experience, particularly as the process becomes increasingly digital.
"Our hope is that Holman's expertise in both the B2C and B2B automotive landscape will provide listeners a unique perspective on the industry while also delivering some practical advice and memorable conversations along the way," said Nogalo.
Listeners can subscribe to MOTIVE powered by Holman and the podcast is also available via Buzzsprout, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify as well as many other leading podcast directories. For additional information about Holman Enterprises, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com.
About Holman Enterprises
Holman Enterprises is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, our automotive-centric businesses include Holman Automotive, one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the U.S. with 40 dealership franchises representing 20 brands; Holman Insurance Services, a commercial and consumer insurance services company; Holman Parts Distribution, a national distributor of OEM powertrain solutions and logistics leader; Auto Truck Group, a vehicle fabrication and upfitting business; Kargo Master, a manufacturer of truck and van productivity solutions; ARI, the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in North America; and Holman Strategic Ventures, Holman's corporate venture capital and innovation team. For additional information, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com.
