MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holman Enterprises, a global automotive services organization, announced today the company has been named to the 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list by IDG's Insider Pro and Computerworld. Ranked at number 52 among large organizations, this marks the fourth consecutive year Holman Enterprises has been named to the annual list and sixth time overall. The prestigious list honors organizations who cultivate a culture of innovation and offer their IT professionals an engaging work environment along with superior benefits and competitive compensation.
"We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in IT. Fostering a workplace culture that provides a rewarding career for all and a better life for our employees and their families is our organization's top priority," said Holman Enterprises' Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Steve Haindl. "This honor is a testament to every single member of our IT organization who persevered through tremendous adversity and uncertainty during the pandemic to support each other, our customers, and our communities. Their unwavering hard work, professionalism, and camaraderie truly embodies the Holman Way and is nothing short of remarkable."
Holman Enterprises was recognized for its exceptional workplace culture where people feel more like family than co-workers and for providing significant opportunities for professional growth, ranking number four for career development. In addition to being praised for emphasizing open, transparent communication amongst leadership and employees, Holman Enterprises was also commended for its award-winning Partners in Excellence® program which engages employees, celebrates their extraordinary accomplishments, and ensures the company's core values always remain front-and-center.
The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG's Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.
"Despite the overwhelming obstacles the pandemic has created for many businesses, IT has managed to thrive and in fact, become more essential in the workplace. Attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain technology has never been more critical," said Kate Hoy, editor of IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2021 Best Places to Work in IT list have been able to foster nimble and flexible work environments – while continuing to keep competitive compensation and benefits steady. Additionally, they foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."
For additional information about Holman Enterprises, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com and to learn more about this year's Best Places to Work in IT or to view the entire list of honorees, visit Computerworld.com.
About Holman Enterprises
Holman Enterprises is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, our automotive-centric businesses include Holman Automotive, one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the U.S. with 40 dealership franchises representing 20 brands; Holman Insurance Services, a commercial and consumer insurance services company; Holman Parts Distribution, a national distributor of OEM powertrain solutions and logistics leader; Auto Truck Group, a vehicle fabrication and upfitting business; Kargo Master, a manufacturer of truck and van productivity solutions; ARI, the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in North America; and Holman Strategic Ventures, Holman's corporate venture capital and innovation team. For additional information, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com.
About Insider Pro
Insider Pro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at http://www.idg.com.
Follow Insider Pro on Twitter: @InsiderPro_IDG #BestPlacesIT
Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld
About Computerworld
Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (http://www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available http://www.idg.com.
Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #BestPlacesIT
Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld
Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn
Follow Computerworld on Facebook
Media Contact
Michael Cianfrone, Holman Enterprises, (856) 840-9863, MCianfrone@HolmanEnterprises.com
SOURCE Holman Enterprises