TRENTON, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition (HFSC), which celebrates its 25-year anniversary this year, has once again teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to host Home Fire Sprinkler Week (HFSW) from May 16th through May 22nd, 2021. The goal of this campaign is to highlight the threat of home fires while showcasing the difference that fire sprinklers can make.
Locally, the New Jersey Fire Sprinkler Advisory Board (NJFSAB) and the National Fire Sprinkler Association PenJerDel Chapter support this campaign by providing educational events during Home Fire Sprinkler Week and throughout the year that showcase the effectiveness of fire sprinkler systems. These events include FREE fire sprinkler trailer demonstrations, side-by-side live fire demonstrations, and various virtual or on-site training seminars.
The Threat of Home Fires:
According to NFPA, fire departments respond on average to over 350,000 home fires each year. Fires in the home are responsible for annual average of 2,620 deaths, 11,030 injuries, and $7.2 billion in direct property damage. So far this year, 26 New Jersey residents have been killed in home fires and numerous others have been injured.
The Difference Fire Sprinklers Make:
A report released by NFPA in July of 2017 concluded that the death rate in homes protected by fire sprinklers was 87% lower than in homes that did not have fire sprinklers. The injury rate in homes protected by fire sprinklers was reduced by 27% for civilians and 67% for firefighters compared to homes without fire sprinklers. It has also been estimated that fire sprinklers can reduce property damage by as much as 71%.
About the NJFSAB and NFSA PenJerDel Chapter
The mission of the NJFSAB and NFSA PenJerDel Chapter is to save lives and protect property by educating the public about fire safety, demonstrating the benefits and effectiveness of fire sprinklers in suppressing and reducing the impact of fires, and supporting fire-safe building codes and legislation. These chapters function as a cooperative partnership advocating for installation and proper care of the sprinkler systems.
