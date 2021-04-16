VINELAND, N.J., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vineland-area drivers who are looking for a new vehicle that will not break the bank can take advantage of the Honda Dream Garage Spring Event that is happening now at Rossi Honda. The vehicles that are part of this event include the 2021 Honda Accord LX 1.5, CR-V EX AWD, HR-V LX AWD, Pilot EX AWD, Ridgeline, Civic Sedan CVT LX and 2020 Honda Ridgeline. The special offers are available to well-qualified customers.
The 2021 Honda Accord LX 1.5T has a lease offer available. It is $199 per month for 36 months with $3,295 due at signing. The other 2021 models listed above, other than the 2021 Honda Ridgeline, have a similar lease as listed above. However, the amounts per month and the amount due at signing are different. For example, $229 is due every month for the 2021 Honda CR-V EX AWD and $3,295 is due at signing. On the other hand, $99 is due every month for the 2021 Honda HR-V LX AWD and $3,550 is due at signing.
The 2020 and 2021 Honda Ridgeline trucks have a finance offer available. It is 0% APR for up to 60 months.
Potential customers who would like to learn more about the vehicles that are part of the Honda Dream Garage Spring Event can do so by visiting https://www.rossihonda.com/. Individuals who have questions and would like to speak to someone from the dealership can do so by calling 856-692-1700. Finally, those who wish to have a more personal experience and see these vehicles in person, Rossi Honda is conveniently located at 1517 South Delsea Drive.
Media Contact
Alex Arena, Rossi Honda, 856-692-1700, aarena@rossihonda.com
SOURCE Rossi Honda