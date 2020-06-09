WARREN, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Group USA, the privately held and dynamic leader in the creative D.I.Y. marketplace, today announced the strategic hiring of Janet Hsu as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment marks Hsu's second role as CEO.
Hsu is an industry leader with an impressive career that spans senior management roles at companies including Saban Brands, where she served as Chief Executive Officer during the divestiture of Power Rangers to Hasbro. Hsu also served as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Sanrio Inc., home of the Hello Kitty brand, where she led the company to achieve its highest revenue and most profitable years.
Currently Hsu serves as the Chief Franchise Management Officer at Mattel, Inc. where she oversees studio and strategic partnerships, global consumer products, franchise management, location-based entertainment, digital gaming, content distribution and business development.
"I've had the privilege of knowing Janet both professionally and personally for the last 10 years," said Roshan Wijerama, Owner and Chairman of Horizon Group USA. "Her reputation, integrity, and experience in the industry are second to none. Janet is a seasoned chief executive whose vision for Horizon's future aligns with ours and puts us in the best position to build upon our last 15 years of rapid and organic growth. Horizon's forward mission is bringing people together through creativity, and we are beyond excited that Janet will be spearheading this effort to ensure that our mission becomes a reality."
"I am excited to join the incredible team at Horizon Group USA. Their leadership position in D.I.Y. and S.T.E.M., and over 100 years of legacy, creates a strong foundation to expand into today's new world," said Janet Hsu, incoming CEO, Horizon Group USA. "As we embark on this journey together, our mission is not only to continue to introduce relevant products, but also help children develop and nurture creativity through imagination and play."
In her role as CEO, Hsu will leverage her diverse experience in global strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, commerce expansion, licensing, and digital integration to chart new category opportunities.
"Our industry has a role and obligation in providing life-long learning skills that will help our children transform the future. At Horizon Group USA we are committed to their journey to create a better tomorrow," said Hsu.
ABOUT HORIZON GROUP
Horizon Group USA is today's dynamic leader in the creative D.I.Y. marketplace. With a wide range of activity kits, fashion-forward impulse products, S.T.E.M. activities and crafts for all occasions, Horizon fuels creative hands every day with quality, trend-right products. The original roots of the company date back to 1912 as a supplier to the decorative trim markets just outside of New York City. In 2003, Horizon transformed from its beginnings and has seen explosive growth as the leader across many of the creative craft activity and impulse markets. Today, Horizon custom designs, develops and distributes a wide array of award-winning national brands and programs, and is well-known for its inspiring consumer packaging, quality trending content, retail execution and leadership in the creative activity industry. Having sold more than three billion units of craft product in the U.S. alone and each year shipping 200 million products worldwide, Horizon reaches people of all ages in the United States and over 24 countries across the globe. As Horizon's business continues to increase, innovation and category growth are everywhere as the company strives for diversity and inclusivity across all of their products, design and packaging, as well as priding itself on diversity in the workplace!