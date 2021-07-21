HOBOKEN, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area cybersecurity expert and cloud services provider explains how to know if a smartphone has been hacked in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first reviews the hacker playbook to explain how hackers gain access to smartphones.
The author then discusses looking for signs of trouble and lists the first steps to take after discovering a phone has been hacked. Those steps include changing passcodes, taking an inventory of apps and running anti-malware software.
"Smartphones have revolutionized our personal and business lives," stated Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Protect yourself by recognizing the signs that indicate your phone has been hacked."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "How to Know If Your Phone Has Been Hacked."
Know the Hacker Playbook
"Individuals can gain access to your phone and its data in a variety of ways. Understanding their methods will help you keep bad actors out. For instance, hackers may access your phone by:"
"Direct access – With direct access to your phone, a hacker can install spying apps that may prove virtually indetectable. These apps can log your keystrokes, hijack your camera and microphone, and provide the hacker with remote access to your device."
"Access through iCloud – When iPhone users back up data to their iCloud account, hackers do not need to touch the phone at all. They simply need to access the iCloud account and begin spying from there."
First Steps to Take After Your Phone Has Been Hacked
"If you suspect that someone has hacked your phone, immediately change your passcode, as well as passwords on your online accounts. Next, take an inventory of all the apps on your phone, deleting any suspicious apps. Keep in mind that malicious apps may have names that make them look like a calculator or something equally innocuous."
Mobile Device Security Protects Your Business
In an increasingly mobile business world, smartphones represent possible access points into critical business networks. Business leaders should practice mobile security best practices. Begin by implementing mobile device management and educating employees about phone hacking. For assistance, the cybersecurity professionals at eMazzanti help to build mobile security into a comprehensive security strategy.
