HOBOKEN, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A NYC area legal technology and cybersecurity expert explains how to select a business attorney in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website. The informative article first asserts that every company will eventually need a lawyer.
The author then urges readers to consider three important selection criteria, including having experience relevant to the business and access to a network of resources. He then asserts that lawyers need to demonstrate their ability to navigate securely in the digital space. He concludes with a few additional questions to ask relating to communication and fees.
"In an increasingly digital world, attorneys prove indispensable in navigating complex privacy regulations and eDiscovery," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "With so much at stake, businesses need to choose their legal counsel carefully."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "How to Select a Business Attorney for the Long Haul."
"No matter how carefully they conduct business, every company will eventually need a lawyer. And the best time to select a good business attorney is before a problem arises. Developing a long-term partnership with a reputable attorney helps businesses prevent lawsuits, protect intellectual property, and build a strategic advantage."
Experience Relevant to Your Business
"For an attorney to effectively guide you through the legal matters related to your industry, they need to be familiar with that industry. For instance, a law firm with a client base dominated by large high-tech companies might not prove the right legal partner for a small manufacturing business."
Access to a Network of Resources
"Like doctors, lawyers tend to specialize in certain areas. For instance, a lawyer might focus on real estate law or patent law. Consequently, a single lawyer or law firm may not have the in-house expertise to handle all your legal needs."
Ability to Navigate a Digital World Securely
"As the business world moves increasingly digital, lawyers need to demonstrate their ability to meet you in the digital space. Consider the amount of sensitive information they will hold related to your business. Make sure to ask the right law firm cybersecurity questions to determine their ability to safeguard your information assets."
Long-term Partnerships Drive Strategic Success
Many of the same criteria that companies use to select a business attorney also apply to business information technology partnerships. Like the right lawyer, a managed services provider should know the industry, provide a range of key services, and support clients through good times and bad.
eMazzanti Technologies has a long history of helping its clients thrive in a competitive marketplace by providing them with proactive technology solutions. Whether managing a seamless cloud migration or providing round-the-clock network security, they deliver the services business leaders need to be successful.
