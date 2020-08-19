FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the leading provider of employee relations and investigations management technology, today announced that it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the COVID response category of Most Innovative Use of HR Technology During the Pandemic in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.
The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be conferred upon the winners during a virtual awards ceremony on November 5. Registration for the ceremony is now open.
More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others.
HR Acuity was honored for its integrated offering of HR technology and thought leadership during the pandemic. As the COVID-19 public health crisis unfolded, millions of workers found themselves furloughed or unexpectedly working from home. Employee relations professionals scrambled to handle the massive challenge, many lacking access to technology and software to manage and track issues related to the outbreak.
HR Acuity, the only technology platform purpose-built for employee relations and investigation management, stepped into the gap, announcing in early March that the company would provide a free version of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, along with a COVID-19 thought leadership resources center, ongoing webinars and best practices. Together, the platform, backed by expert advice, empowered HR and employee relations leaders to effectively manage the people impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for helping employee relations professionals lead through the pandemic," said HR Acuity CEO and Founder Deborah J. Muller. "It is always critical to document and track employee issues, and never more so than during this crisis, when ER and HR leaders have been working without a playbook. We look forward to continuing to support them as we move through recovery and rebuilding."
More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"In the fifth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by the Stevie winners who - during the crises we've confronted this year - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We are pleased to celebrate them in 2020 and look forward to what they will accomplish in 2021," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.
About HR Acuity
While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built-in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct best practice, fair investigations; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people. For more information, Visit www.hracuity.com and follow @hracuity on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
CONTACT: Nicole Paleologus, 215-478-4815, nicolep@sspr.com