MONTCLAIR, N.J., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hudson Digital Group, a full-service digital marketing company that offers web design, social media marketing, search engine optimization, and pay-per-click services in Montclair, NJ, announced today that it was named one of the winners of Expertise.com's "2022 Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Montclair" award. This award is issued once a year and celebrates local agencies' efforts to maintain a positive reputation, meet clients' needs, and excel in the digital marketing space.
"It's a real honor to be named among so many other great agencies who are all working towards the goal of providing top-quality digital marketing services out of our little slice of New Jersey," said Johnny Sorto, Founder & CEO of Hudson Digital Group Inc. "We've got big plans for 2022 and are very excited to show all of our clients, both current and future, all that we're capable of."
Expertise.com reviews service providers & professionals for approachability and general client satisfaction, then selects winners based on customer referrals and public databases. Their selection criteria include availability, qualifications, reputation, experience, and professionalism. They look for accreditation, awards, and licenses and analyze review scores across public forums.
"Expertise.com finds and reviews the top service professionals in over 200 industries across the U.S. Each month, we research more than 60,000 businesses to help customers find the best-qualified professional for their needs," said a representative for Expertise.com. "Our research process is always evolving to keep up with industry changes, so we're confident that when we say a provider is one of the best, it is."
Though based out of Montclair, NJ, Hudson Digital Group provides small, medium, and large businesses in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and throughout the U.S. with digital marketing, branding, and public relations support. Recent projects include SEO-optimized and professionally designed websites, organic social media campaigns, holiday promotional campaigns, and paid search advertising, to name a few. They are currently expanding into other service offerings including press release management and turnkey website solutions.
About Hudson Digital Group
Hudson Digital Group (HDG) is a premium digital marketing agency passionate about growing businesses locally, nationally, and even internationally. They believe in doing a few things — and doing them very well. That means innovation and great service across multiple channels: Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay-Per-Click (PPC), Paid Social Media Advertising, Email Marketing, and Social Media Management.
Find them on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HudsonDigitalGroupInc/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hudsondigitalgroup/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hudson-digital-group-inc/
About Expertise.com
Expertise.com, makes it easy to find the best local experts, every time.
Finding the right highly-skilled professional takes significant time and effort, including in-depth research, detailed comparisons, and deciphering which online reviews are reliable and authentic. Expertise.com features only objectively quantified and qualified professionals hand-picked by our selection process. They do the research to understand what's important when searching for experienced professionals — whether dentists, attorneys, or roofers — so their readers trust that when they say a company is one of the best, it is.
Media Contact
Haley Despard, Hudson Digital Group Inc., +1 2018556670, haley@hudsondigitalgroup.com
SOURCE Hudson Digital Group Inc.