MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning digital agency Hudson Integrated announced the launch of its new "Resilience Digital Packages" — reduced-rate service packages specifically designed to help traditionally offline businesses harness the power of digital technology to adapt and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Resilience Digital Packages are flexible based on each business' needs but can include services such as strategic digital consulting, eCommerce website design and development, third-party systems integrations, brand strategy, and digital marketing solutions. The services included within Resilience Digital Packages will come at a 50 percent reduced rate for new accounts in order to aid as many businesses as possible that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
"As the owner of multiple companies, I understand the intense stress that businesses are feeling right now — especially those which operate primarily offline," said Daryl Bryant, CEO, Hudson Integrated. "We created our Resilience Digital Packages because we don't want budget constraints to stop business from seeking the help they need to stay afloat during this crisis. We want to be part of the solution."
Hudson Integrated has been in business for nearly two decades, specializing in helping companies and organizations make digital transformations — from eCommerce website development to creative digital marketing and advertising campaigns. The agency has worked with local, national, and global businesses in both B2B and B2C sectors. Resilience Digital Packages are available for businesses of all sizes and types. Businesses interested in learning more should contact Hudson Integrated directly.
About Hudson Integrated:
Hudson Integrated is an award-winning digital agency headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, servicing small, mid-sized and Fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries. Hudson specializes in web development and design, digital strategy, brand strategy, and eCommerce solutions. Hudson works with an array of companies and organizations to help harness the power of digital to drive business growth. Visit www.hudsonintegrated.com to learn more.
Media Contact:
Daryl Bryant
201-710-7137
Dbryant@hudsonintegrated.com
