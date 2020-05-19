ORADELL, N.J., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Learning Center, the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider, was recently named #10 on Entrepreneur's 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises List. This list recognizes franchise opportunities available to aspiring business owners with a start-up investment of less than $150,000. For over 40 years, Huntington has fulfilled its mission to give every student the best education possible and has approximately 300 independently owned and operated locations in 41 states.
"We are thrilled to be recognized for the value that our company provides not only to students but to local business owners and entrepreneurs across the country whose work truly impacts communities and countless numbers of students and families," said Anne Huntington, President of Huntington Learning Center.
"The recent changes in our educational climate have created an even greater need for the resources Huntington provides, including individualized tutoring and test prep programs designed to build academic skills, confidence and motivation to succeed in and out of school," continued Huntington. "With our brand's new virtual learning capabilities, the growth we expect to see for our franchisees as they lead the way in supporting at-home learning across the U.S. is an exciting prospect. We hope to see more business owners with a like-minded passion for learning and providing students with the best education possible join our system."
Entrepreneur's 2020 Top Low-Cost Franchises List is based on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 score that is calculated through a comprehensive analysis of more than 150 data points that are collected from corporations ranging from size and growth and franchise support to brand strength, financial strength and stability. Huntington was named to Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 earlier this year and ranked #39, moving up nine spots from 2019.
Franchisees that invest in a Huntington Learning Center location can expect to see, on average, 53% more revenue than industry competitors. Huntington boasts over four decades of success led by a strong tenured team and the founding Huntington family.
Huntington Learning Center is expanding. Markets with immediate franchise opportunities are available across the country. To learn more about owning a Huntington Learning Center franchise, visit https://www.huntingtonfranchise.com/ or call 1-866-206-4547 to speak with a representative.
About Huntington Learning Center
Huntington Learning Center is the nation's leading tutoring and test prep provider. Its certified teachers provide individualized instruction in phonics, reading, writing, study skills, elementary and middle school math, Algebra through Calculus, Chemistry and other sciences. It preps for the SAT and ACT, as well as state and standardized exams. Huntington's accredited programs develop the skills, confidence, and motivation to help students succeed and meet the needs of Common Core State Standards. Founded in 1977, Huntington's mission is to give every student the best education possible. Learn how Huntington can help at www.HuntingtonHelps.com.
Press Contact: Madeline Mesa, madeline@mbpconsultants.com
