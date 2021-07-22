NEW YORK and SHORT HILLS, N.J., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a direct response to client requests, IBISWorld and RelPro are announcing a collaborative partnership and solutions integration. This will result in increased accessibility to valuable industry insights and time savings for clients who are researching prospective companies and preparing for meetings with senior executives.
This partnership between IBISWorld, the world's largest independent publisher of industry reports and RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial & Professional Services will make IBISWorld's industry research content available through the RelPro platform. This enables mutual clients of RelPro and IBISWorld to immediately benefit from the integration of both solutions, with no additional charge and with no technical or installation requirements.
This alliance is advantageous because many of the professionals using RelPro at banking, insurance, wealth management, legal and advisory firms have generalist coverage roles targeting small and midsize businesses (SMBs) across many industry sectors. Industry research provides them with vital intelligence as they prepare for meetings with executive prospects, and keeps them up to date on economic and environmental changes impacting their SMB clients.
The announcement of this partnership follows IBISWorld's recent launch of an enhanced commercial banking solution, My IBISWorld for Banking, which includes tailored industry tools, data and analysis to support banking professionals throughout the entire credit process. The partnership is consistent with RelPro's mission to deliver valuable insights and time-saving efficiencies to business development and relationship management professionals in banking and other financial and professional services sectors.
As RelPro CEO and Founder, Martin Wise, explains, "RelPro has always been a client-driven solution, focused on the needs of business development and relationship management professionals in financial services and professional services, so when our clients asked us to integrate with a new intelligence source we listened!" Wise continues, "The value of industry insights has been so evident as our users have pivoted and navigated through the shifting economic landscape, preparing for meetings with prospects and clients. We are thrilled to be partnering with IBISWorld and delivering our combined capabilities to mutual clients."
Jason Falkowitz, SVP, IBISWorld Industry Research Division, notes similar objectives for IBISWorld. "Being a part of our clients' work flows has been a continuous goal for us at IBISWorld," says Falkowitz. "From the launch of our My IBISWorld for Banking platform and our robust API offering to our new partnership with RelPro, we are committed to offering world class industry information in client-led formats. Combining IBISWorld's industry intelligence with RelPro's focus on targeting companies and decision makers, mutual clients will be best positioned to win and retain commercial relationships."
The RelPro and IBISWorld solutions have been optimized to accommodate all Single Sign-On architectures to deliver a seamless workflow integration and immediate time savings for clients.
About IBISWorld
Founded in 1971 in Melbourne, Australia, IBISWorld provides credible research on thousands of industries worldwide, including niche and emerging industries that other platforms don't offer. Our analysts leverage economic, demographic and market data, then add analytical and forward-looking insight, to provide comprehensive industry solutions. With our trusted research and expert tools, clients take advantage of IBISWorld products to make smarter decisions that benefit their organizations, clients, and prospects.
My IBISWorld for Banking is now available for IBISWorld's US and Canada Banking clients. To learn more or to request a demo, visit http://www.ibisworld.com/solutions/ibisworld-for-commercial-banking/. For Media inquiries or to schedule an interview with an analyst, please contact Christopher Lombardo at christopher.lombardo@ibisworld.com.
About RelPro
Founded in 2009, RelPro's Relationship Intelligence platform was built with the experience that there is no one nirvana source of B2B Company and Decision-Maker data – so why rely on one source of data? RelPro integrates data from best-in-class partners and the web to deliver a unique global database of over 7 million Companies and 150 million business decision-makers, allowing B2B Marketing, Business Development and Relationship Management professionals to quickly identify new prospects and close deals faster. RelPro includes automated Prospect Research to quickly inform your outreach, and powerful Alerts that provide a call-to-action prompting timely interactions with prospects and clients. To learn more about RelPro, visit our website – http://www.relpro.com, give us a call – (888) 561 7890, send us an email – info@relpro.com, or schedule a demo now. To learn what our customers are saying about RelPro, read the reviews on G2 Crowd.
