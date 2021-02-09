HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, continues to strengthen its executive leadership team with the appointment of technology veteran Chirag Mehta as chief product officer. Mehta will partner with iCIMS' chief technology officer, Al Smith, to lead the charter to design a compelling customer-focused product strategy and a roadmap for iCIMS to continue to deliver innovative products and solutions to its ~4,500 customers that employ more than 35 million people worldwide.
"The introduction of this role highlights the criticality of continuing to invest in our products, drive innovation and scale as the Talent Cloud and our customer base grows," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "The recruiting landscape will continue to evolve, and our customers need the latest technology with video and dynamic experiences to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent. Chirag will lead our team to continue to deliver the next level end-to-end unified Talent Cloud experience across the iCIMS portfolio of products, empowering our customers to build a diverse, winning workforce."
Mehta joins iCIMS at a time of rapid growth, as 80% of organizations are accelerating digital transformation plans and nearly all (97%) HR organizations plan to increase investment in HR and talent acquisition tools this year. He brings more than two decades of experience in building, shipping, marketing, and selling enterprise software products, platforms, and solutions. He most recently served as the product and go-to-market leader for Google Cloud, where he led several initiatives to drive the adoption and growth by 325% in four years.
"Enterprises around the world are accelerating digital transformation initiatives and adopting new technology in response to the pandemic and remote work needs," said Mehta. "As the market leader in recruiting technology, iCIMS has a unique competitive advantage to deliver innovative solutions and define a new category of recruiting technology. I'm excited and energized to join this team. Together, we will set the pace of innovation in the industry."
About iCIMS, Inc.
iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of approximately 4,500 customers, including nearly half of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 35 million people worldwide. For more information, visit www.icims.com.
