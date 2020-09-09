HOLMDEL, N.J., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, Inc., the market-leading cloud recruiting platform provider, won two Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards for its dedicated programs for educating, developing, and advancing employees. The organization received a gold award in the Best New Hire Onboarding Program category for its new hire onboarding program and a bronze award in the Best Unique or Innovative Talent Acquisition Program category for its intern development program – both of which focus on preparing and developing talent for a successful career.
"Educating and advancing talent is a critical part of building a winning workforce," said Irene DeNigris, chief people officer at iCIMS. "We recognize that preparing and developing our employees sets them up for success – and we carry that practice through their entire journey with iCIMS. Our award-winning talent acquisition and talent development programs not only help our organization address evolving needs, but also provide employees with meaningful opportunities for growth and advancement."
Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon the following criteria: fit for the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.
"Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO, and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees."
This recognition highlights iCIMS' commitment to exemplifying and facilitating best practices in attracting, engaging, hiring, and advancing the right talent to build diverse, winning workforces – both for its own organization and for its community of more 4,000 customers.
To learn about career opportunities at iCIMS, visit careers.icims.com.
About Brandon Hall Group
Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
About iCIMS:
The world's leading brands partner with iCIMS to power their hiring initiatives. Supporting more than 4,000 customers that hire 4 million people each year, iCIMS' leading cloud platform for recruiting enables companies to discover, engage, and hire a diverse, winning workforce. For more information, visit www.icims.com.
Media Contact:
Erica Bonavitacola
iCIMS
Erica.Bonavitacola@icims.com