MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global pandemic has shed new light on health care around the world. It has also focused attention and brought an appreciation for the people who provide us with health care.
According to ROI-NJ, it's for this reason that they took special care to deliver the 2021 ROI Influencers: Health Care list. It's a mix of those leading some of the world's most important companies and those running some of the state's most important health systems, hospitals and medical practices.
The award is also a salute to those caring for the sick – front line doctors and nurses, hospital and health care personnel and those looking out for the mental health of all of us. The influence they have on our daily lives has never been greater.
ID Care's Growing Influence
As President of ID Care, Dr. Nahass heads the largest physician group for infectious disease specialists in the state — one that started in 1997 (with just six doctors) and now has more than 40 physicians and 10 offices – although it practices at more than 130 locations if you count hospitals, long-term care facilities and any other type of health care establishments.
Seemingly overnight, the practice quickly became top-of-mind and in high demand when the pandemic struck. Among the practice's 300,000 patient visits last year, 23,000 unique patient visits were related to COVID, and that represented close to about 20% of the hospitalized COVID patients in the state.
But ID Care delivers many infectious disease solutions other than COVID. The practice is expert in handling complicated infections — such as infections from devices, like a pacemaker; superbugs, like MERSA; and unusual organisms, like Clostridium difficile, and other bacteria that are difficult to treat with antibiotics. They also play a large role on an outpatient basis dealing with things like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, HIV, Lyme disease and other chronic viral infections. And, ID Care has been integrally involved with a lot of organizations to help them with the concept of disease prevention — or trying to limit risk of disease being disseminated within the organization or within their environment.
Given the events of the past year, "it's now very clear to people what infectious disease doctors do," Dr. Nahass said. "Whether it is because of the media or Dr. (Anthony) Fauci or any of the other infectious disease physicians who are now getting interviewed, it's clear that people are recognizing that there is a specialty in medicine that deals with germs. And, because of COVID, they understand the value of that."
ID Care
Nationally recognized for infectious disease specialty services, ID Care provides infectious disease care, wound care, infusion care and travel care across ten convenient outpatient locations throughout New Jersey. It also serves over 130 hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout New Jersey, providing vital care to ensure the health of healthcare workers and the patients they serve. If you have any questions on ID Care services, simply call 908-281-0221 today to consult with an expert or to design or implement a customized program for a healthcare facility at ID Care Partners.
Media Contact
Randi Brody, Trajectory, 9083429991, rb@trajectory4brands.com
SOURCE ID Care