RAMSEY, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that IDE Corp. has been named to the annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether teams are operating in person or remotely.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. Quantum Workplace also audited the organization's benefits to determine the company's overall score and ranking.
"We are dedicated to providing servant leadership by focusing on our culture and continually innovating, while maintaining our traditions," explains IDE Corp. president Dr. Nancy Sulla. "When the pandemic hit, we offered a stipend to purchase office furniture and supplies. We now work in an innovative virtual office with a cafeteria, a lounge (with a bar!), a beach, and a pier with a sea monster. We wanted to avoid 'Zoom fatigue' and maintain our dedication to innovation while preserving our core values: empowerment, learning, innovation, teamwork, and excellence."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
IDE Corp. profile page in the the May/June 2021 issue of Inc. Magazine: https://www.inc.com/profile/ide
Founded by Dr. Nancy Sulla, IDE Corp. offers a comprehensive instructional model that is the synthesis of the best research available on student achievement. IDE consultants work with school districts around the country to help them shift paradigms and design new approaches to instruction. IDE Corp. has been providing instructional and organizational consulting to schools since 1987. For more information, visit http://www.idecorp.com.
