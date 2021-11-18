HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and information governance consultant, discusses identity governance and data governance in a new article. The informative article first asserts that both are required to balance productivity, cybersecurity, privacy, and the data explosion.
The author then lists some data-related business challenges, such as digital marketing and remote work. He encourages readers to unlock the power of digital assets with data governance and streamline access management with identity governance. He concludes by reviewing the benefits of complementary identity governance and data governance strategies.
"Organizations must strike a fine balance among productivity, cybersecurity, and privacy amid a data explosion," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "To thrive in today's environment, companies need to find the right blend of identity governance and data governance."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Identity Governance Plus Data Governance is Today's Imperative."
Business Challenges Require Careful Strategies
"Today's IT team faces growing data-related challenges. For instance, data from digital marketing and the factory floor opens the door for valuable data analysis. However, managing that data and ensuring its quality and security requires detailed planning. Mismanaged data can result in flawed business strategy, information bottlenecks and security risks."
"Meanwhile, migrating data and workflows to the cloud has increased collaboration and enabled remote work. This allowed many businesses to weather the pandemic. At the same time, moving to the cloud means that security teams must now manage an exponential number of access points or risk data breach."
Unlock the Power of Digital Assets with Data Governance
"Critical elements of a solid data governance strategy include the policies, rules and standards that determine how data is organized and shared. For instance, retention policies promote regulatory compliance and improve data quality. Likewise, sensitive data tags guard against improper sharing of privileged information."
Streamline Access Management with Identity Governance
"Identity governance works hand in hand with data governance by managing the users and devices that access the data. For example, when a new employee joins the organization, they gain a digital identity through which they access networks, folders, applications, and other resources. Likewise, devices such as laptops or printers also gain a digital identity."
Make Data Accessible to the Right Users at the Right Time
Implementing comprehensive identity governance and data governance strategies promotes collaboration and productivity while strengthening security and compliance. But building those strategies can prove complex.
Ease the process by partnering with the information governance consultants at Messaging Architects. They combine extensive experience in data management and cybersecurity with detailed understanding of identity and access management tools.
