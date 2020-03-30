MONTVALE, N.J., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, has announced a new IMA Data Analytics & Visualization Fundamentals CertificateTM course, as part of an ongoing campaign to integrate knowledge and expertise in data analytics into the core skillset of the management accountant.
The course allows professionals and students to learn from industry experts who share their proficiency in and perspectives on emerging technologies, data analytics, and data visualization. Those who successfully complete the course will:
- Recognize the impact of technology and analytics on the accounting profession
- Demonstrate how data analytics can influence organizational strategy
- Identify ways data visualizations effectively enables appropriate business decisions
"The foundational knowledge and tools this course provides are critical to finance professionals and will better equip them in an environment where technology continues to disrupt and transform entire industries," said Debbie Warner, CAE, CPLP, Vice President, Education and Career Services at IMA.
The course's four modules will take learners from understanding the impact of technology and analytics on business processes to being able to apply skills in their careers. The modules include:
- Becoming Data Driven: Introduces the changes impacting the accounting and finance profession due to emerging technology
- Visualizing the Present and Predicting the Future: Discusses the various data visualization tools and the importance of choosing the right visualization based on one's audience
- Applying Data Analytics and Visualization: Provides video-based tutorials for performing the required analytics, and then learners are asked to apply these techniques to answer in-depth, scenario-based exercises on data analytics and data visualization
- Conclusion and Final Assessment: Reviews all lessons learned and culminates in a final assessment
With the most important business decisions increasingly driven by data, IMA's Data Analytics & Visualization Fundamentals Certificate is a pathway to acquiring data analytics skills and demonstrating an in-demand competency to employers.
IMA is offering this new certificate course to its members at no cost through April 30. To learn more about the course, please click here.
About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)
IMA®, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.