PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The onset of COVID-19 has hit nearly every American business sector, resulting in consequences ranging from minor setbacks to enormous profit losses. In this climate, any business looking for a healthy ROI needs a next-generation approach to gain a decisive competitive edge, and these brands need look no further than Source Digital. With 7 patents (and 6 more pending), the immersive commerce and advanced advertising platform is partnering with LiveXLive, the first "live social music network," to create a relevant and wholly organic contextual experience for consumers.
"In the wake of COVID-19, businesses are desperately in need of alternative, 'brand safe' marketing strategies," explains Source Digital co-founder and CEO Hank Frecon. "We couldn't be more excited about our recent partnership with the LiveXLive team as a means of bringing high-dollar value, video-first strategies back to the forefront of marketing."
Source Digital has partnered with LiveXLive, a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. Working together, the companies plan to create industry-first experiences previously only available through Google, allowing viewers access to a richer, more personalized level of information about each performance at any moment of the content.
"We're focused on generating revenue and diversifying our revenue sources," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "The addition of Source Digital technology to our livestreams significantly increases our advertising inventory and digital ad sales opportunity. It also helps with building brand awareness and loyalty across our platforms."
LiveXLive already operates a 24/7 linear channel on its own platform, streaming artist interviews, concerts, festivals, ancillary event-related content, and short-form video content from around the world. The digital technology innovation from Source focuses on activating engagement and acquisition through video across any device. The result is time-driven, micro-measurable interactions and increased monetization, along with an enhanced viewer experience. Through this unique intersection of fandom and information, brands and commerce entities can deliver a truly organic and contextual level of relevance to the end-user.
Learn more about Source Digital's innovative video marketing solutions that pioneer the next generation of advertising and commerce technology at SourceDigital.net. Discover LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms, at LiveXLive.com.
About Source Digital, Inc.
As the first contextually driven, in-video advertising and commerce experience platform, Source allows digital content creators, owners, brands, and retailers to achieve frictionless connection with viewers across any device or screen. A brand-safe and immersive approach to interactive video, the company's patented technology enhances the user experience and monetizes viewers in real-time with next-generation technology that puts more information right at their fingertips. The result is in-video consumer attribution and purchasing processes that continuously engage while delivering substantially increased revenue for both content owners and brands. Now, Fortune 500 companies and small businesses alike can fully leverage organically-driven sales funnels by introducing opportunities for brand engagement or product purchase at just the right moment in a user's journey, all while micro-measuring data, reducing audience drift, and building brand loyalty.
