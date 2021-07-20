WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an industry recently beset with controversy, a relatively new start-up exceeds the recommended safety measures for sunscreen safety. A small, indie brand from New Jersey is pioneering the hotly-scrutinized sunscreen market with strong ingredient safety measures. While large sunscreen manufacturers are recalling household name brands for carcinogen contamination, Love Sun Body is the only American sunscreen brand to have both their formulations and manufacturing methods certified 100% natural by Ecocert Cosmos Natural. COSMOS stands for "COSMetic Organic and Natural Standard", which sets certification requirements for organic and natural cosmetics products in Europe. The standard is recognized globally by the cosmetic industry.
Most importantly, each ingredient can be traced from its source through to formulation, ensuring no chemical contamination. Formulas are rigorously assessed before the certification is granted. The Cosmos Natural certification requires Love Sun Body to abide by these safety regulations:
- Each plant and mineral ingredient that Love Sun Body sources is certified Cosmos Natural and must adhere to rigorous standards for how it is grown, extracted, and processed to ensure it is not damaging to the environment or human health. Ingredients are sourced from manufacturers that start with natural raw ingredients sourced from sustainable practices and use methods that are environmentally sound and good for communities.
- Love Sun Body knows where every one of its raw ingredients comes from, how it has been grown and processed and that it is truly free of any harmful chemicals as approved by Ecocert.
- An independent organization has reviewed the manufacturing process of the products and has independently determined that the final product complies with specific standards for safety and quality. This review typically includes comprehensive formulation and material reviews, testing and facility inspections. Most certified products bear the certifier's mark on their packaging to help consumers make educated purchasing decisions.
- The cleaning process of any manufacturing facility involved in the processing of any of Love Sun Body's raw natural ingredients or its entire formula must be approved by Ecocert – in line with not being toxic to the environment or human health or leaving a residue that could be toxic.
These safety measures give consumers confidence that their sunscreen is safe and healthy for both people and the planet.
With 6 years of research and development, adopting the most rigorous standards, Love Sun Body produces clean, natural and safe SPF 30 and SPF 50 sunscreens, that not only meet the FDA standards for broad spectrum protection, but the much tougher EU standards that requires that at least 1/3 of the SPF protection targets UVA rays. Love Sun Body received a number one rating for safety and efficacy from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) in their Skin Deep guide.
Love Sun Body sunscreens are clinically tested hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and are reef-safe. Formulas are made with the safest UVA and UVB filters -- non-nano zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. All formulas are biodegradable, packaging is recyclable, minimized and is environmentally friendly.
Learn more about Love Sun Body's safety precautions here.
