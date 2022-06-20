Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and BNSF Logistics add Fuel Ox and Infinity Lube Products to the BNSF Supplier Incentive Program. Fuel Ox and Infinity Lube product lines help carriers and fleets save money on fuel and maintenance costs, increasing bottom lines and reducing environmental footprints.
ASBURY, N.J., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the last several years, COVID-19, high gas prices and inflation have continued to severely impact supply chain networks. BNSF Logistics, LLC — a leading multi-modal, third-party logistics company, continues to answer these economic challenges by designing optimal solutions from its global network of logistics providers. As a part of the company's network of more than 80,000 diverse suppliers across all modes of transportation, BNSF Logistics has partnered with the Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) to include Fuel Ox® and Infinity Lube™ products within BNSF's Supplier Incentive Program.
"At BNSF Logistics, we tackle some of the world's toughest and most unique supply chain challenges. We connect our customers to the best people, resources, tools and carriers that align with their business needs," said Craig Daun, director of Carrier Development at BNSF Logistics, LLC. "Through our Supplier Incentive Program, we provide qualified supplier discounts on essential products and services aimed at helping our carrier partners operate more profitably and efficiently. Adding the high-quality Fuel Ox® and Infinity Lube™ product lines is a natural fit. Their fuel products will help our carriers save money on gas while their lubrication products reduce wear and tear on equipment. And, when these products are used together, they result in longer lasting equipment, reduced maintenance expenses and better fuel usage. Plus, they are environmentally friendly."
"ISG is excited to be a part of BNSF Logistics' Supplier Incentive Program," said Rand Taylor, CEO and co-founder of ISG. "Our Fuel Ox and Infinity Lube products help their suppliers run their businesses more efficiently while saving them valuable time and money. Plus, our products lesson the footprint we leave on the planet by reducing greenhouse gases and noxious fumes, all while using fewer fossil fuels to operate equipment. That's a win-win for everyone."
The Fuel Ox and Infinity Lube products have saved companies millions of dollars. Here's how:
FUEL OX® provides:
- Better fuel economy with as much as 7-10% gas savings.
- Reduced soot buildup on exhaust gas recirculation (EGRs) by 60% or more.
- Increased horsepower.
- Reduced EGR component failures and replacements.
- Water removal from fuel.
- Fuel stabilization for up to two years.
- Gas cleaning agents and lubrication that protect against corrosion.
- A lasting solution as one ounce of Fuel Ox treats up to 80 gallons of fuel (gas and diesel).
- An environmentally responsible solution as the products are plant-based and reduce greenhouse gases and noxious fumes while using less fossil fuel to operate equipment.
INFINITY LUBE™ provides:
- 20 to 40 times longer-lasting lubrication reducing corrosion of treated metal surfaces.
- An overlying film strength that lasts 10 times longer.
- Up to three times longer oil life with Liquid Friction Eliminator.
- Increased metal strength while smoothing metal on a micron level decreasing maintenance and replacement costs.
- Drastically reduced friction wear and operating temperatures that enhance equipment lifespan while reducing replacement costs.
- Lower operating temperatures increasing sustainability.
About BNSF Logistics
BNSF Logistics is a technology- and people-driven third-party logistics company that delivers what matters to people, customers, carriers and the communities we serve. We are a growing company that dares to embrace imagination and combine it with deep experience and technology to provide smart, creative supply chain solutions that align with our customers' business needs to bring on-time, measurable results to their bottom line. As a subsidiary of Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway company, BNSF Logistics specializes in the movement of freight around the globe, leveraging uncommon service scope, resources and financial depth.
About ISG
Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) manufactures and markets fuel additives and lubricants to help trucks, marine vessels, heavy equipment and machine operators sustainably improve the fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of their equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, emissions and pollutants. The company's flagship product, Fuel Ox® with Combustion Catalyst, comes in a variety of seasonal and application-specific formulas. Infinity Lube™ complements the Fuel Ox fuel additives with a proprietary formula that lubricates, conditions and hardens metal machine parts, reducing friction and operating temperatures while improving durability and performance. ISG helps it customers reduce their footprint on the environment as its products are bio-based and almost completely toxin-free, making them environmentally safe to use.
