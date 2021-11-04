EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, named Srinath Perera as executive vice president of finance for the East region. Not new to FirstService Residential, Perera served as vice president of corporate finance on the national team from 2014 through 2019. Perera is a forward-thinking, analytical leader with 25 years of experience in strategic and financial planning, fundraising, capital structure and market analysis.
"We're thrilled to welcome Srinath back to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Srinath was a superstar on the national team, and we look forward to the impressive impact he will have in his new role."
"I'm delighted to rejoin the FirstService Residential team. Being the industry leader, the organization's reputation for delivering outstanding service is second to none," said Perera, executive vice president of finance. "I look forward to utilizing my skills and experience to provide best-in-class solutions to the associations we serve and drive their treasured asset value."
In his role, Perera is responsible for driving revenue enhancement and cost control initiatives across the region and leading the company's corporate and client accounting teams in providing best-in-class accounting and financial services to the company and the community management associations it manages. In addition, Perera will oversee the entire accounting team. Perera has a proven track record of delivering success throughout his career with globally recognized Fortune 500 companies, keeping superior customer service, integrity, culture and technology innovation at the forefront.
