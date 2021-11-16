NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notable influencers and celebrities from the music, entertainment and business industries will convene to lend their voice and support for FINfe$t, a financial festival taking place on November 19-21, 2021. The virtual experience will offer real-time access to various professionals equipped to provide financial solutions and tools.
Representatives in the following areas will be present during the live event: insurance, banking, homeownership, investing, financial education, student loans, retirement, savings, and real estate. The event is free and is expected to draw 1,000 attendees. Anyone in attendance will be able to meet one-on-one with representatives to gain solutions to address their financial challenges.
In addition to receiving financial education, attendees will experience musical performances, inspiring testimonies, comedy, and appearances by celebrities, influencers, and top financial experts. Some of the notable guests include:
- Percy "Master P" Miller, Business Mogul
- Yandy Smith-Harris, Media Mogul
- CeCe Winans, 12-time Grammy Award-Winning Recording Artist
FINfe$t is being hosted by dfree®, a transformational, lifestyle movement founded by Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr. As the only faith-based, wealth-building system designed explicitly with the Black community in mind, dfree® delivers access to financial freedom in a 12-step training program via its academy. The platform uses various tools to educate, motivate, and support people on their journey to achieve and sustain financial freedom.
"I am excited to share the stage at FINfe$t with a dynamic group of entertainers and speakers," says Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., Founder & CEO of dfree®. "Collectively, our goal is to ensure families across the nation are financially free. At our event, financial professionals will be available to work with people one-on-one. We want people to leave FINfe$t inspired and on the path to financial freedom."
For more information, visit https://dfree.com/finfest21.
ABOUT dfree®
As the only faith-based, wealth-building system specifically designed with the black community in mind, dfree® delivers access to financial freedom. dfree® uses various tools to educate, motivate, and support people who choose to achieve and sustain financial freedom. dfree® began as a faith-based initiative to help stem an epidemic of overspending, particularly in the African-American community. dfree® has grown into a movement that gives participants the ability to handle their financial responsibilities, willingness to help others do the same, and capacity to leave assets for future generations.
Media Contact
Nikkia McClain, Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations, +1 (646) 244-2140, nikkia@tenenicole.com
SOURCE FINfe$t