JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global communications company Infobip today announces the launch of its Infobip Startup Tribe program. The program will be led by newly appointed director Nikola Pavesic who joins from one of the world's largest business media publishers and Financial Times parent company – Nikkei. Mr. Pavesic is based in Japan where he headed Nikkei's startup and investor relations, alongside leading the largest tech conference series in Japan.
Infobip Startup Tribe is a bespoke program aimed at finding and bringing together the world's most innovative startups to help fast-track their growth and development.
Qualifying startups will be able to apply for substantial credit allowances on Infobip's products and services worth up to $60,000 that will enable them to grow their customer base through omnichannel communication. Further on, Infobip plans to provide hands-on support in the sales and product fields though Infobip's vast global teams. The Infobip Startup Tribe will also have at their disposal the resources of Infobip's 65+ global offices, wherever available, and a special relationship with Infobip Shift – the newly acquired leading developer conference.
"With this valuable program, Infobip shows it is ready to invest in the community beyond what a more traditional tech company would do, not only through capital and credits, but through all other resources at its disposal, its global presence and network. The tech sector is an exciting game-changer and we want to boost local and regional ecosystems throughout the world. Working with startups allows us to access new ideas, ways of thinking and approaches that enable companies to better leverage their own resources, assets and technology for greater impact. I am excited to have joined Infobip as it builds out its developer and startup organization and look forward to bringing value through startup collaboration." – says Nikola Pavesic.
In addition to Infobip's offerings, the program tapped external expertise to assist qualified startups, first with a unique Advisory Council comprising of top investors and entrepreneurs from all over the world.
Furthermore, Infobip has also confirmed partnerships with the world's leading accelerators like Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Techstars and many other venture capital funds. Startups that apply for the Infobip Startup Tribe program, which are already funded by partnered VCs and accelerators will be receiving additional credits and benefits within the program.
"Startups have always been a personal passion of mine, with Infobip Shift originally being a Startup Conference, it's really great to, as part of our new Developer Experience Department, get back to my roots and help the community, albite this time it is the global community." – said Ivan Burazin, Chief Developer Experience Officer at Infobip.
Infobip has purposely ensured flexible application criteria ensuring it casts a wider net for startups consisting of up to 100 employees or those that have not received more than $5M in funding, subject to exceptions for whomever demonstrates impact and high-growth potential.
Interested startups can learn more and quickly apply by visiting startups.infobip.com.
About Infobip
Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.
With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 65+ offices across six continents. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected directly to over 650 telecom networks. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.
