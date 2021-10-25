CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innophos, a leading international producer of excipients for the Pharma and Dietary Supplement industries, shares latest studies—comparing their co-processed, multifunctional excipients to conventional excipients—during a webinar titled Novel Excipients at CPhI Worldwide today. The studies show that by using A-TAB® MD, manufacturers can reduce tablet ingredients by 50%, increase tablet hardness by 50%, reduce processing time by 50%, and reduce overall weight and tablet size by over 30% when compared to the same tablet made with conventional excipients.
Innophos scientist, Vinit Nigudkar, explains, "CPMEs are a key solution for creating smaller, label-friendly tablets for consumers while simplifying formulations and improving operational challenges for manufacturers—leading to faster speed to market." He continues, "CPMEs replace the functionality of a diluent, binder, and flow agent, and also are an excellent source of calcium and phosphorus, making them a very attractive multifunctional solution for dietary supplement manufacturers."
Innophos has highlighted these studies in their whitepaper titled "Co-Processed Multifunctional Excipients in Tableting". Download the complimentary white paper here to learn more.
About Innophos
Innophos is a leading international producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating phosphate, mineral, enzyme, and botanical based ingredients to help our customers offer products that are tasty, healthy, nutritious and economical. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, in Canada, Mexico and China.
About CPhI Worldwide:
Each year CPhI unites more than 100,000 pharmaceutical professionals through exhibitions, conferences, and online communities to network, identify business opportunities and expand the global market. Visit CPhI Worldwide online and search for the Novel Excipients webinar to view on demand!
