-- Study Achieves Primary Endpoint with Statistically Significant Improvement in Time to First Exacerbation for Both Dosage Strengths of INS1007 Versus Placebo -- -- Treatment with INS1007 also Achieves Key Secondary Endpoint of Reduction of Frequency of Pulmonary Exacerbation -- -- INS1007 Was Generally Well-Tolerated at Both Dosage Strengths -- -- Company Plans to Advance INS1007 to Phase 3 Development --