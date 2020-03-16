-- Company Submits New Drug Application in Japan for ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) for the Treatment of Patients with NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC -- -- AstraZeneca Exercises Exclusive Option to Develop INS1007 in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or Asthma -- -- COVID-19 Response: Company Directs Employees, Including Commercial Field Force, to Work from Home and Suspends Revenue Guidance -- -- Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Today --