BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that it will host an R&D Day on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The event is scheduled to take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET in a virtual format.
The agenda will include an overview of recent developments for the Company's pipeline candidates treprostinil palmitil and brensocatib, as well as label expansion efforts and global advancement updates for ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension).
The program will also feature a presentation by Ronald J. Oudiz, M.D., FACP, FACC, FCCP. Dr. Oudiz is a Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, the Interim Chief, Division of Cardiology, and a Director at the Liu Center for Pulmonary Hypertension Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.
The call and accompanying slides will be webcast live on the company's website at https://investor.insmed.com/events. To listen to the conference call live, please dial (888) 317-6003 (domestic) or (412) 317-6061 (international) and reference conference ID number 0587949.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after its completion through October 14, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and referencing replay access code 10147009. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investor.insmed.com/events.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product, ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), is the first and only therapy approved in the United States for the treatment of refractory Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a chronic, debilitating condition that can cause severe and permanent lung damage. Insmed is also advancing brensocatib, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and treprostinil palmitil, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.
Contact:
Investors:
Argot Partners
Laura Perry or Heather Savelle
(212) 600-1902
insmed@argotpartners.com
Media:
Mandy Fahey
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
amanda.fahey@insmed.com