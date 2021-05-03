MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Once upon a time, there was a little girl who wanted to be somebody, but she was always told that she was nothing," wrote author, poet and photographer Juanita Gaskin. The writer side of Gaskin remained dormant as depression and life circumstances held her back, however, writing had been a desire of hers ever since she was nine-years-old and was something she could turn to even during moments where she felt she could not do anything else. After deciding to go back to college at the age of 53 and earning her BA in English with a minor in Creative Writing, Gaskin was motivated to continue writing and published her first book "Renaissance Dreams – Life's Journey through Poetry."
After Gaskin's son was shot and paralyzed at the age of 20, she devoted much of her time and energy to caring for him and fell into a deep depression feeling as though everything in her life had fallen apart. As time went on, Gaskin continued to find comfort and healing in her writing and was able to reinvent her place in life by not letting fear or the disapproval of others determine her path.
"'Renaissance Dreams' refers to the rebirth of passions delayed and of hope to come," said Gaskin. "I walked through dark times and managed to walk into the light. It becomes a battle with the self, when you reach for a goal with no one there to help you through or cheer you forward you wonder whether you have the strength to keep fighting, but you must believe in yourself. It takes a positive mind to get you where you truly belong."
Gaskin's book shares poems about her depression as it was a form of therapy that gave her the strength to push beyond the madness to find her inner woman who had been lost and she was able to awake to a new beginning. She hopes readers will also find this strength through her poetry and the courage to hold on just a little longer as hope is always on the way. To learn more, please visit http://www.RenaissanceDreamsBook.com.
"Renaissance Dreams – Life's Journey through Poetry"
By Juanita Gaskin
ISBN: 978-1-6632-0670-1 (sc) 978-1-6632-0669-5 (e)
Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iUniverse
About the Author
Juanita Gaskin grew up in Harlem, New York never knowing what possibilities awaited her. Reading was her first escape, followed by poetry. She received a degree in English/Creative Writing from Montclair State University which became the road map to achieving her goals. Pursuing her dreams gave Gaskin the strength to opening doors she thought had been closed for her to a world of possibilities and a gateway to finding her place in this world. She is a proud mother and grandmother currently residing in Montclair, New Jersey, and continues to write poetry often.
For Interview & Review Copy Requests:
LAVIDGE Publicity, Lauren Dickerson
ldickerson@lavidge.com, 480-306-7117
Media Contact
Lauren Dickerson, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, ldickerson@lavidge.com
SOURCE LAVIDGE