CLIFTON, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated Medical Communications is proud to announce the launch of a new quarterly print publication in which The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) will provide content expertise relating to multiple myeloma.
Multiple Myeloma Today is a first-of-its-kind publication in the medical space that provides hematologists and oncologists content focused specifically on myeloma, rather than all conditions in the oncology sphere.
The mission of Multiple Myeloma Today is to commit to advancement in hematology by providing essential editorial content to hematologists and oncologists in the United States. Multiple Myeloma Today achieves the articulated need of practicing physicians for practical, up-to-date clinical information in multiple myeloma (MM) through a comprehensive journal.
The publication will feature one section with exclusive content from LLS, including a look at what's in the myeloma pipeline, podcast coverage, conference highlights, and more.
"I'm proud that The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) asked me to be the editor-in-chief of the LLS section of Multiple Myeloma Today," said Saad Usmani, M.D. "More than ever, we need this type of publication to share updates on the research advances in the field, which are coming at a rapid pace."
Some of the LLS exclusive content in the first issue includes COVID-19 and how it relates to MM, new product approvals, conference highlights, and in the first Myeloma 101 series, which highlights incidence, disease presentation, and clinical diagnosis. Experts also discuss the latest developments in blood cancers, new and emerging treatment options, side effects management, and survivorship. The LLS editorial board for their section includes seven esteemed hematologists who have contributed editorially to the publication, as well as two patient advocates.
Another section of the publication introduces Urban Health Today, a standing feature of Multiple Myeloma Today that provides racial disparities content. The first issue includes an interview with Dr. Siniša Dovat, a physician scientist and pediatric oncologist at Penn State Children's Hospital and Penn State Cancer Institute, who discusses disparities in pediatric Hispanic and Latino patients.
"Integrated Medical Communications is proud to be able to offer a quality resource for hematologists and oncologists to access the latest information regarding a very specific subset of oncology patients," said publisher Joe Palumbo, CEO of Integrated Medical Communications. "We look forward to meeting what we see as an unmet need in the myeloma space."
About Integrated Medical Communications
Integrated Medical Communications (IMC) is a recently founded medical publishing company aimed at providing the latest in healthcare news and published literature to healthcare professional across multiple specialties. IMC promotes excellence through providing news that is fair, balanced, and accurate. IMC collaborates with societies, organizations, thought leaders and experts to develop high level content in both digital and print platforms. To learn more, visit: https://www.integratedmedicalcommunications.com/
About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.
Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit http://www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.
For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Editorial Board for LLS Portion of Publication:
Saad Usmani, M.D., M.B.A, FACP, Editor-in-Chief
Orsi Giricz, Ph.D., Associate Editor
Madhav V. Dhodapkar, MBBS
Alfred Garfall, M.D.
Amrita Krishnan, M.D., FACP
Shaji Kumar, M.D.
C. Ola Landgren, M.D.
Sydney Lu, M.D., Ph.D.
Ethan Hawes (Patient Advocate)
Yelak Biru (Patient Advocate)
