MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS) created a global infographic campaign aimed at providing support to individuals around the world who are looking to safely start or resume their fertility plans during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The initiative offers the public resources in over 20 languages, with the goal of answering questions and addressing concerns related to fertility care during the current health crisis.
The purpose of the campaign, specifically the infographics, is to give confidence to initiate conversations with healthcare providers, discuss specific concerns, and decide if now is the right time to explore fertility diagnostic tests and treatment options. Due to the limited availability of resources in many areas, there are countries who lack tools that provide useful information to individuals who are planning to have a baby at this time. IFFS saw the need for information that reaches a global audience, thus creating the infographics offered in a variety of languages. The patient resources include pregnancy-related questions to ask their healthcare provider and to, at the very least, help start the conversation so many are unsure of how to start.
The varying assets were developed by IFFS, with support from Abbott, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Guerbet, and Merck KGaA. The campaign can be utilized and shared by healthcare providers and individuals. In addition, organizations are invited to promote the campaign and its messages via social media and other appropriate outlets. Resources can be printed, downloaded, or shared digitally. The infographic was created in over 20 languages to ensure maximum audience reach.
The Federation will be monitoring and utilizing the hashtag #THINKINGOFHAVINGABABY and encourage like-minded organizations to do the same when sharing the materials. To engage directly with IFFS, email secretariat@iffsreproduction.org. Healthcare professionals are encouraged to sign up for IFFS updates and alert s for this and other campaign news and information.
Information covering upcoming IFFS events, programs, campaigns, member societies, and news can be found at iffs-reproduction.org.
About the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS)
As a Non-State Actor (NSA) the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS) promotes and develops educational initiatives in the field of reproductive health in support of World Health Organization (WHO) aims and objectives and the renewed focus and prioritization the WHO has given to infertility as a disease. The worldwide mission of IFFS is to stimulate research, disseminate educational information, and promote the superior clinical care of patients in all aspects of reproductive and fertility medicine. IFFS represents over 65 UN country specific fertility societies that in the aggregate, encompass an estimated 50,000 physicians and reproduction medicine specialists worldwide including various healthcare professionals. For more information on IFFS, its event and its membership, visit iffs-reproduction.org.
# # #
Media Contact
Lauren Schoener-Gaynor, International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS), +1 (856) 905-5211, lschoener-gaynor@talley.com
SOURCE International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS)