MOUNT ROYAL, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) announces the official launch of its Extracellular Vesicle (EV) Club, a virtual gathering place where members can participate in journal discussions, share insights, exchange information, and connect with others in their respective fields.
"The last year has brought many in-person events to a halt, including our Annual Meeting where our members look forward to coming together to share research, information, and to connect with one another," said ISEV Executive Director, Joe Sapp, MBA, CAE. "While the EV Club does not replace our Annual Event, it does offer another opportunity for information sharing and connection among members of the EV community."
The EV Club was started years earlier by Dr. Kenneth Witwer at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine as an intra-institution activity. When the COVID-19 Pandemic brought lockdowns in early 2020, Dr. Witwer steered the EV Club to an online setting and expanded access to anyone interested. The EV Club is a venue for discussing research and published articles - often including discussion with the authors themselves - and generally sharing ideas in a wider community of EV researchers.
Dr. Witwer is an associate professor of molecular and comparative pathobiology and neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. His research focuses on extracellular vesicles, RNA-mediated regulation, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic modulation of innate and intrinsic defenses. His group is particularly interested in neurodegenerative diseases including the HIV-associated neurocognitive disorders, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's.
Witwer has served as Secretary General and Executive Chair of Science and Meetings for the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV); has been a scientific advisor to the US National Institutes of Health (Extracellular RNA Communication Consortium, Stage 1) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (FIFRA SAP); and is associate editor of the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles (JEV).
Although Witwer has organized and moderated most EV Club events, opportunities for guest planners and moderators are available. Recently, the EV Club has partnered with the Student Network on EVs (SNEV) for monthly sessions in which students and postdocs present and moderate.
To obtain additional information about ISEV, its membership, events, and programs, visit ISEV.org.
About the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV)
The International Society for Extracellular Vesicles is the leading professional society for researchers and scientists involved in the study of microvesicles and exosomes. With nearly 1,000 members, ISEV continues to be the leader in advancing the study of extracellular vesicles. Founded in 2012 in Sweden, ISEV has since moved its Headquarters to the United States. Through its programs and services, ISEV provides essential training and research opportunities for those involved in exosome and microvesicle research. For more information about ISEV, its programs, events or members, visit isev.org.
