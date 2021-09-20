LUMBERTON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interstate Connecting Components, a division of Heilind Mil-Aero and leading distributor of military-aerospace connectors and accessories, is now offering M28876 circular fiber optic connectors with black hard anodized (BHA) PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) plating. The connectors are precision-engineered by Amphenol Fiber Systems International, a leading manufacturer of fiber optic connectivity products.
The BHA PFTE-plated connectors are qualified to MIL-PRF-28876, Revision F, which supersedes the Revision E specification for olive drab cadmium plating. Because it is very hard and nearly chemically inert, the BHA plating is impervious to many corrosive compounds. This makes the connectors an ideal choice for applications like navy shipboards, oil and gas, mission-critical combat and communication systems, mobile tactical shelters and harsh industry.
While ICC is now providing value-added assembly on the new BHA-plated connectors, customers will still be able to order the older olive-drab plated connectors in commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) versions.
Amphenol Fiber Systems' M28876 connectors operate with all qualified single mode and multimode M29504/14 and /15 termini. Backshells are available in straight, 45-degree and 90-degree configurations and utilize the manufacturer's proprietary Quickloc captivation system.
Visit ICC's website for more information about Amphenol Fiber Systems' M28876 fiber optic connectors with BHA PTFE plating.
About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)
A division of Heilind Electronics, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (http://www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.
About Amphenol Fiber Systems International (AFSI)
Amphenol Fiber Systems International is a full-service fiber optic company specializing in the fabrication and manufacturing of fiber optic connectivity products and systems. Since 1993, AFSI has been providing cutting-edge solutions for military communication systems with products like TFOCA-II, M83522, M29504 and M28876 connectors.
