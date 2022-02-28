LUMBERTON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero and a premier distributor of military and aerospace interconnects, is now stocking a broad range of MIL-SPEC electromechanical relays from TE Connectivity (TE). The relays fall under TE's CII brand and are manufactured to QPL standards. They are also available at ICC's parent company, Heilind Electronics.
Available in many mounting and terminal configurations, the relays are designed to withstand extreme shock, vibration, temperature and altitude. In addition, they feature a balanced force design for consistently high contact pressure, reduced bounce and less arching --- ultimately extending contact life.
ICC's portfolio includes CII TO-5 and .100 grid miniature, low-signal relays featuring a non-latching design and qualified to MIL-PRF-39016 specifications. The company also offers 1/5, 1/2 and full-size crystal can relays made to MIL-PRF-39016 or MIL-R-5757 specifications. Additionally, customers can choose from mid-range relays accommodating 5 to 50 A and qualified to MIL-PRF-6106 or MIL-PRF-83536 specifications. All of these solutions feature hermetic sealing, which makes them ideal for aircraft, space and nuclear applications.
Both ICC and Heilind Electronics offer an extensive assortment of relays that include MIL-SPEC, COTS (Commercial Off-the-Shelf), highly specialized and custom-designed solutions.
Visit the ICC or Heilind website to learn more about MIL-SPEC electromechanical relays from TE Connectivity.
About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)
A division of Heilind Electronics, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (http://www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.
ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY
TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at http://www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
Media Contact
Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics