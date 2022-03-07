LUMBERTON, N.J., Mar.7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a division of Heilind Mil-Aero and a leading distributor of military and aerospace connectors and accessories, will be exhibiting at this year's Sea-Air-Space Exposition in National Harbor, Maryland. The event is organized by the Navy League and is the largest maritime exposition in the United States.
At the show, ICC will feature a diverse range of cutting-edge military-aerospace products, including backshells, relays, naval connectors and accessories from leading manufacturers like Amphenol Aerospace, Amphenol Pcd, Bel/Cinch Connectivity, ITT Cannon and TE Connectivity.
"As one of the leading suppliers of military and aerospace interconnects to defense contractors and commercial manufacturers, ICC is excited to exhibit at Sea-Air-Space again this year," said Julie Trunk, Director of Supplier Management, Interstate Connecting Components. "We provide a diverse selection of interconnect technologies and look forward to discussing how our solutions can benefit attendees."
Interstate Connecting Components works with customers of all sizes, supporting both original equipment and contract manufacturers in the military and commercial markets. It will have representatives at booth #320 for the duration of the exhibit, which will be held April 4 through 6 at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.
About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)
A division of Heilind Electronics, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (http://www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.
