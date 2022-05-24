New Skin® unveils Kids Liquid Bandage Paint, the first and only 'Ouch-Free' fun colored bandage that gets painted on and helps to heal cuts and seal out dirt and germs. The New Skin Kids Liquid Bandage Paint is a vibrant purple liquid bandage that fits any size cut or scrape, stays put even through bathing and outdoor play, and falls off naturally eliminating the painful removal process for children, moms and dads.
CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Skin Kids Liquid Bandage Paint is 100% waterproof and developed with a unique fast drying, drug and antibiotic free formula to help heal cuts and scrapes while sealing out dirt and germs. The Liquid Bandage Paint allows the skin to breathe and effortlessly covers hard-to-reach places, unlike traditional bandages that are often not the right size, length or width.
Not only does the New Skin Kids Liquid Bandage Paint provide safety against cuts and scrapes, but it is also eco-friendly offering environmental protection. The amount of liquid bandage paint in one 0.3 fluid ounce bottle is equivalent to 100 traditional bandages which ensures one hundred less bandages being disposed of in landfills.
For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, or at https://newskinproducts.com/.
About New Skin®:
New Skin® is the pioneer of wound protection that easily covers hard to reach places where typical bandages don't work. It is the liquid solution that can be sprayed or brushed on sealing out water, dirt, and germs.
Media Contact
Stephanie Channell, Rebel Gail Communications, 1 212.675.8555, smchannell@rebelgail.com
Julie Singer, Rebel Gail Communications, 212.675.8555, jsinger@rebelgail.com
SOURCE New Skin