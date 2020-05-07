EDISON, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuitive Technology Partners ("Intuitive") one of the fastest growing global cloud & SDx services companies today announced that it has successfully achieved its fourth VMware Master Services Competency in Cloud Management and Automation. This is in addition to the previously achieved VMware Cloud on AWS, Data Center Virtualization and Network Virtualization Master Services Competencies. These competencies demonstrate that Intuitive is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their proven services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.
"The achievement of VMware Cloud Management and Automation Master Services Competency coupled with Intuitive's expertise in public & hybrid cloud adoption means we can support our customers in helping them fulfill their digital transformation needs," said Indraneel Shah – Managing Partner & Chief Strategy Officer of Intuitive. "Intuitive is driving adoption of Cloud Native, Multi-cloud Management and Application Modernization solutions and services, leveraging cutting-edge technologies like vRealize 8.x with Kubernetes, Tanzu Kubernetes clusters and vSphere Pods."
"VMware is pleased to recognize Intuitive Technology Partners for achieving their fourth Master Services Competency in Cloud Management & Automation. This achievement shows customers that partners like Intuitive Technology Partners are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said Jenni Flinders, vice president and worldwide channel chief, VMware. "We value Intuitive Technology Partners as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities."
VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in five specific solution areas.
VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:
- Cloud Management and Automation
- Data Center Virtualization
- Digital Workspace
- Network Virtualization
- VMware Cloud on AWS
VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers' needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.
About Intuitive Technology Partners (Intuitive)
Intuitive is an "Engineering Company Driving Business Outcomes", supporting global enterprise clients across private and public sector verticals. With extensive engineering talent pool, we are able to deliver with aggressive turn-around times from Pre-sales to Post-sales. We take pride in solving complex business challenges around IT and Digital transformation leveraging best-in-breed technology solutions tailored to client needs delivering real business outcomes.
Intuitive Core Strengths:
- VMware Cloud on AWS
- SDDC & Cloud Management and Automation
- SD-WAN, SDN & DFW
- Containerization & Management/Orchestration
- Cloud (Private/Hybrid/Public – VMware & AWS)
- Cloud Transformation & Migration, DC Consolidation/Migration, App Rationalization
- Cloud Database, Data Warehouse and Big Data
- Cloud DevOps/DevSecOps, IaC & Automation
- Cloud Network & Security
- Project Management Scrum/Agile
Intuitive Accreditations:
- VMware Principal Partner / Master Services Competency - VMC on AWS, DCV, NV, CMA
- VMware Solutions Partner - VMC on AWS, DCV, NV, PKS, CMA, HCI
- VMware Consulting Services Partner - Global
- AWS Advanced Consulting Partner
- AWS ProServe Partner - Global
- Kubernetes Partner
- HashiCorp Partner
- Dell Technologies Consulting Partner - Global
- Cisco Partner (Advanced-Enterprise Networks, Security, Mobility)
