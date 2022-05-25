InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to assist you when removing a credit card or ID card from your wallet," said an inventor, from Newark, N.J., "so I invented the CARD TAB. My design ensures that your cards can be easily accessed when needed."

The invention provides an easier way to retrieve a credit/debit card from a wallet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also can be used with a driver's license, medical insurance card, etc. The invention features a novel design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NEJ-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-accessory-for-credit-cards-nej-115-301552107.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.