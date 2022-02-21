InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple device for removing germs from the soles of footwear before entering a home," said an inventor, from Perth Amboy, N.J., "so I invented the SMART STEP. My design prevents germs, dirt, mud, grass and other items from being brought into the home as well."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfect the soles of shoes. In doing so, it prevents the user from tracking germs and debris into a home or other building. As a result, it enhances sanitation as well as cross-contamination and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

