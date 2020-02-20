InventHelp_Logo.jpg

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a meaningful line of dolls to represent the diverse group of students I teach. Above all, I wanted to find a unique way to educate my daughter and other children about the many virtues that lies in each one of them." said an inventor, from Ewing, N.J., "so I invented GOOD GIRLZ."

The patent-pending invention provides fun and comforting companion toys for girls. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional dolls and toys. As a result, it could encourage children to learn more about other cultures and it could enhance education, acceptance and virtuous behaviors. The invention features a unique design that is ideal for children ages 3-12. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design engages and educates children as they play."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-2034, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

