PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a professional hair stylist, I had many clients who wore wigs and weaves and wanted a better way to apply them," said an inventor from Maplewood, N.J. "This invention makes it easier to keep the hair addition in place and provide a more natural look."

She developed a prototype for RELIABLE HAIR NET to ease the process of incorporating a wig or weave into a professional hair style. Besides saving time and energy, it simulates a natural hair line for improved appearance. At the same time, it remains securely in place and keeps hair from moving during styling. Comfortable, it is also practical and safe. Its lightweight, compact construction make it easy to use, comfortable and practical. Hair stylists will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hair-accessory-for-applying-wigs-and-weaves-njd-2221-301273290.html

SOURCE InventHelp

