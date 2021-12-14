InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for bifocal/reader users to clearly see near objects and read text at a glance," said an inventor, from Lakehurst, N.J., "so I invented the patent pending SMART READER. My design eliminates the need to tilt the head back or lift the glasses to put the near-vision segment in a better position."

The invention provides improved bifocal/reader glasses for individuals with both near and distance vision issues. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional progressive lenses and standard bifocals. As a result, it eliminates the need to reposition the head or glasses and it could enhance safety, comfort and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with both near and distance vision issues. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2349, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

