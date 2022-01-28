InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to eliminate the hassle associated with using and storing conventional shopping bags," said one of two inventors, from Morganville, N.J., "so we invented HOLLY'S EARTH SAVER. Our design helps to reduce plastic bag waste."

The patent-pending invention offers a viable alternative to traditional reusable shopping bags. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use flimsy plastic bags. It also helps to save space when not in use. The invention features a durable and reusable design that is easy to carry and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

