InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a licensed plumber and I wanted to create a protective, insulating product for pipes and electrical conduits," said an inventor, from Linwood, N.J., "so I invented the MULTI-LAYER INSULATION MATERIAL. My design provides a greater level of durability and reliability than electric heat tape."

The invention provides a new type of pipe insulation product. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using electric heat tape. It also ensures that the pipes are protected and it can be adapted for use on a variety of piping applications. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PND-5087, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-insulating-product-for-pipes-pnd-5087-301441566.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.